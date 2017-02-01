UPDATE 1-Fed may hike rates four times this year -BlackRock's Rieder

(Adds more Rieder comments)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Feb 1 The Federal Reserve could hike
interest rates as many as four times this year, a move that
markets are not sufficiently anticipating, BlackRock Inc's
chief investment officer of global fixed income said on
Wednesday.
"If the Fed does move in March, we could see as many as four
hikes in 2017, and as long as data remains supportive, very
likely three hikes," Rick Rieder said in a note.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady earlier on
Wednesday in its first meeting since President Donald Trump took
office, while painting an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.
But Rieder, whose New York-based employer is the world's
largest asset manager and a major bond investor, said markets
have been slow to appreciate the tighter monetary policy that
could come with a potential economic stimulus and faster
economic growth under the new administration.
There are seven more Fed policy meetings in 2017, with the
next one scheduled for March 14-15.
Fed fund futures suggest there is a less-than-20 percent
likelihood of a rate hike in March, but the odds are closer to
50 percent unless there is a major shock to the economy or
economic data deteriorates, Rieder said. Wages and economic
optimism are on the rise, he said.
That could lead to four rate hikes and further discussions
about whether, when and how to decrease the amount of assets
held on the Fed's balance sheet, according to Rieder.
"This does present the possibility of policy risk, if
interest rates were to increase too rapidly, or too much, and
cut off the recovery in an abrupt manner," he said.
"Still, we think the U.S. economy can withstand somewhat
higher rates, and in fact we do expect rates to edge up further
this year, but there are limits. The need to maintain the
strength of the housing market, and the increased levels of both
government and corporate sector leverage, would make any
meaningful, or abrupt, move higher in rates from current levels
somewhat concerning."
