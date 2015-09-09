BlackRock's Fink advises Chinese government on volatility-CNBC

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 BlackRock's chief executive officer Larry Fink traveled to China in August to advise the Chinese government on how to handle the market volatility, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The Chinese government invited Fink to consult them on the situation, according to the CNBC report.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.