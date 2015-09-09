版本:
2015年 9月 10日

BlackRock's Fink advises Chinese government on volatility-CNBC

Sept 9 BlackRock's chief executive officer Larry Fink traveled to China in August to advise the Chinese government on how to handle the market volatility, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Chinese government invited Fink to consult them on the situation, according to the CNBC report.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)

