BlackRock's Fink still believes Fed will raise rates in September-CNBC

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said he still believes that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in September, but cautioned that if the situation in Greece causes greater weakness in Europe, the Fed might be more tentative.
"I would be very surprised if they don't raise in September," Fink said on CNBC Wednesday morning. "But they have to worry about the dollar...if we see because of Greece weakness in Europe, then you will see a more tentative Federal Reserve."
In his comments Wednesday morning, Fink applauded creditors for negotiating an agreement with Greece.
"I think it was really important," he said. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.