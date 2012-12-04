BlackRock CEO Fink says not seeking Treasury job

Dec 4 Laurence Fink, chief executive of
BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, said on Tuesday he
is not seeking a job in the administration of Barack Obama.
"I am not leaving this job," Fink told investors at the
Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference in New York. "I will
be at BlackRock as long as my board wants me here."
Fink has at times been rumored as a potential candidate to
replace U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
"It's like a myth," Fink said of the recurrent rumor. "I am
happy where I am."
Fink has headed New York-based BlackRock since it
was founded as a fixed-income oriented shop in 1988. Through a
series of acquisitions and strong asset growth, Fink has helped
build the firm into an industry titan with almost $4 trillion of
assets under management.