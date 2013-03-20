版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 20日 星期三 13:55 BJT

BlackRock's Fink sees hope in Japan with new policies

HONG KONG, March 20 Japanese government policies to help kickstart its economy and ease the burden of long-term deflation are "on the right path," creating hope for the country for the first time in the past 20 years, BlackRock Inc's Chairman and Chief Executive Laurence Fink said.

It "might be the first time in a long time" that Japan can reboot itself, said Fink, who heads the world's largest asset manager, at the annual Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

