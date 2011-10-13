BlackRock's Fink says don't turn back on Wall St protesters

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 13 The chief executive of the world's largest money manager said Thursday he welcomed the anti-Wall Street protests spreading around the country, saying they would help add balance to the debate on America's future.
"I believe we should not turn our backs on these protests," said BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink at the Financial Times' View from the Top conference in New York.
"Maybe we will get some balance," he added, noting that it would be helpful to have both right-leaning Tea Party members and the more left-leaning Wall Street protesters contribute to the national debate on economic issues.
BlackRock is the world's largest money manager with more than $3 trillion worth of assets under management
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: