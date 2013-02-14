BlackRock's Peter Fisher stepping down as head of fixed income

BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock
Feb 14 BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday that Peter Fisher was stepping down as head of fixed income at the New York-based firm.
Fisher, who joined BlackRock in 2004 after serving as Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for Domestic Finance, will become a senior director at the BlackRock Investment Institute
* Amazon Web Services - announced Amazon connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x