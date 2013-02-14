版本:
BlackRock's Peter Fisher stepping down as head of fixed income

Feb 14 BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday that Peter Fisher was stepping down as head of fixed income at the New York-based firm.

Fisher, who joined BlackRock in 2004 after serving as Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for Domestic Finance, will become a senior director at the BlackRock Investment Institute

