UPDATE 1-BlackRock unconstrained bond fund posts $1.7 bln Q2 inflow; category lags

(adds detail on flows and analyst commentary)
By Jessica Toonkel
July 13 BlackRock Inc's unconstrained
bond fund, its $31 billion Strategic Income Opportunities Fund
, posted second quarter inflows of $1.7 billion, more
than half of the $3.1 billion the firm's U.S. mutual funds
brought in for that period, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
Meanwhile, unconstrained bond funds overall saw $1.9 billion
in outflows over the same period, according to Morningstar.
Unconstrained bond funds have become popular over the last
year because they have the flexibility to invest in all types of
bond securities globally and often choose credit rather than
interest-rate sensitive assets.
BlackRock's Strategic Income Opportunities Fund's three- and
five-year returns rank the fund among the top quartile of its
peers, but this year, the performance has leveled.
So far this year, the fund has returned 0.69 percent, which
is slightly below its category average, according to
Morningstar.
"It's not a huge surprise that they saw big inflows since
the fund has a great track record, a seasoned team and it is one
of the high priority funds at BlackRock in terms of sales and
distribution," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of exchange traded
fund and mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
"The question is why are people pulling money out of
unconstrained bond funds as a category at a time when you would
think they would want them," he added, referring to an expected
U.S. rate hike later this year which could boost uncertainty for
bonds, thus making flexible funds more appealing.
BlackRock has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of
outflows from bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co
following the sudden resignation of its co-founder and star
manager Bill Gross. Investors have pulled more than $54.6
billion from Pimco funds in the second quarter, according to
Morningstar data.
A Pimco spokeswoman declined to comment.
A BlackRock spokeswoman also declined to comment, citing the
firm's quiet period before earnings, which are scheduled to be
released Wednesday.
Overall investors poured $4.2 billion into BlackRock's
fixed-income funds during the second quarter. The firm's equity
funds, which it is trying to revive, saw $1 billion in outflows
during the quarter, according to Morningstar.
Since 2012, BlackRock has replaced five of its nine U.S.
equity teams.
Meanwhile, investors poured $14.7 billion into BlackRock's
exchange-traded funds during the quarter.
The firm's iShares MSCI EAFE ETF brought in the most
new money of all of its ETFs in the quarter at $4.2 billion,
according to Morningstar.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Christian Plumb)