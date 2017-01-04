版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BlackRock's U.S.-based active funds post record 2016 withdrawals -Morningstar

NEW YORK Jan 3 Investors pulled $19.3 billion from BlackRock Inc's U.S.-based actively managed mutual funds in 2016, Morningstar Inc estimates showed on Tuesday, a record high as the investment industry struggles to restrain an exodus to lower-cost investments.

The funds posted nearly $8.5 billion in outflows during the fourth quarter, the research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)
