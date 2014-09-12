Blackrock moves to protect net asset value of money market fund

LONDON, Sept 12 Global fund manager BlackRock
said on Friday it had written to investors in one of its
money market funds to tell them it planned to trigger a clause
aimed at protecting the value of the fund's assets.
The move, called a Reverse Distribution Mechanism, will
allow the firm to rebalance the net asset value of the fund so
that it remains stable even though yields elsewhere may be
negative.
The clause will affect the ICS Euro Government Liquidity
Fund and does not imply the yield of the fund will turn negative
following the implementation of RDM, BlackRock said.
Returns from money market funds in Europe have been hit by a
weakening in trading conditions as the European Central Bank has
cut its deposit rate to 0.2 percent, some economic data in the
region has worsened and as geopolitical risk has increased.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Clare Hutchison)