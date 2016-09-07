UPDATE 3-U.S. regulators allow BlackRock funds to lend to one another

(Adds quote from professor, comment from BlackRock)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Sept 6 BlackRock Inc portfolio
managers will be allowed to borrow from their peers if they are
pressed for money to cash out clients, U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission officials said in a notice on Tuesday.
Mutual funds and money-market funds offered by the world's
largest asset manager could borrow up to a third of their assets
in total - or up to 10 percent of assets without posting
collateral - through BlackRock's "InterFund Program."
BlackRock last year asked the regulatory agency to let the
funds borrow cash from one another, for instance to meet a
hypothetical spike in requests by clients to redeem shares.
Some other fund companies already can provide similar
lending, including Vanguard Group and Fidelity Investments, yet
BlackRock's request came as regulators and Wall Street are
putting mutual funds' liquidity under a microscope.
Late last year, Third Avenue Management liquidated its near
$1 billion Focused Credit Fund as its junk-bond
investments sank.
"Interfund loans will not prevent another mess," said Erik
Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of
Business. "They will make it tougher to sort out the mess."
The SEC last year proposed a requirement that U.S. funds
step up planning to ensure liquidity. The rules have not been
finalized.
"No question about it: Liquidity risk management is high on
the regulators' agenda," said David Tittsworth, a longtime
specialist in fund management, now at law firm Ropes & Gray LLP
in Washington.
By law mutual funds are expected to honor redemption
requests within seven days. While mutual funds are urged by SEC
guidance to cap investments in hard-to-sell securities at 15
percent, this is not a legal requirement.
In addition to meeting redemptions, funds could also use the
interfund loans to tide themselves over if the piping that
supports trade settlement and cash delivery fails, BlackRock has
said.
"Interfund lending exemptive relief is commonly granted by
the SEC to mutual fund complexes," BlackRock spokeswoman Tara
McDonnell said.
Cash for the loans would come from other BlackRock funds,
which will likely earn more in interest lending to peers than
they would investing in short-term debt like repurchase
agreements, BlackRock told regulators.
That rate would also be lower than what banks would charge
funds to borrow for the same purpose.
BlackRock, which manages nearly $5 trillion in assets, has
already arranged for its funds to be able to tap outside credit
lines during times of stress.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Additional
reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Leslie Adler)