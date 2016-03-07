BlackRock resumes issuing new shares in gold ETF

March 7 BlackRock Inc said on Monday it
had resumed issuing shares in its physically backed gold
exchange traded fund (ETF) after it was suspended on Friday amid
high demand.
Global economic uncertainty has spurred the biggest buying
spree for gold ETFs in five years and helped gold prices rally
to their highest in 13 months on Friday.
iShares Gold Trust (IAU) has registered additional
shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission, BlackRock
said.
IAU's assets under management have surged by $1.4 billion to
$8 billion since the start the year.
