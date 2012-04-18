UPDATE 3-BlackRock Q1 profit steady as ETFs draw billions

* Q1 EPS $3.14 vs $2.89 year ago
* Adjusted EPS $3.16 vs Wall St $3.04
* Revenue declined 1 pct to $2.2 bln
* Assets under management $3.68 trillion, up 1 pct
April 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest asset manager, said first-quarter profits were steady,
bolstered by strong inflows into its popular iShares
exchange-traded fund business.
But despite the inflows and booming equity markets during
the first quarter, revenue at New York-based BlackRock declined
$33 million, or 1 percent, to $2.2 billion, the firm said on
Wednesday. Investors continued to favor the firm's indexed funds
over actively managed accounts, which typically generate higher
fees, though not necessarily higher profit margins.
Shares of BlackRock fell 2.9 percent to $196.01 on Wednesday
on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have gained 10
percent this year, matching the 10 percent gain in the S&P 500
index.
Investors were somewhat disappointed with Chief Executive
Laurence Fink's "tepid outlook" for flows into higher-fee equity
funds for the rest of the year, Mac Sykes, an analyst at Gabelli
& Co, said. Extra spending required to meet regulatory mandates
and other demands could also reduce profit margins, Sykes said.
While investors have begun to move some assets from cash and
short-term bonds to equities and longer-term debt, a shift known
as "de-risking," there has yet been no "major shift" in investor
attitudes, CEO Fink said on a call with analysts.
Many investors remain more fearful about potential problems
in Europe than hopeful that the issues have been resolved, he
explained. "I would still qualify the market to be quite
fragile," Fink said.
Fink kept a tight hand on expenses during the quarter. Even
as BlackRock rolled out a new global ad campaign around the
slogan "Investing for a New World," Fink cut operating expenses
by $50 million, or 3 percent, to $1.4 billion on lower office
occupancy, fund and compensation costs.
Net income increased to $572 million, or $3.14 per share,
from $568 million, or $2.89 per share, in the same quarter a
year before.
Assets under management at BlackRock totaled $3.68 trillion,
up 5 percent during the quarter and 1 percent from a year
earlier.
Customers withdrew a net $10.3 billion from long-term funds;
but excluding a single, previously announced withdrawal of $36
billion from an indexed fixed income account, BlackRock said it
had inflow of $25.7 billion. Just in iShares alone, customers
added a net $18.2 billion, a 74 percent increase from the same
quarter last year. Over half the total went into bond ETFs.
The flows reflected a preference for BlackRock's indexed
offerings. For example, investors added $7.4 billion to stock
index funds and withdrew $4.5 billion from active stock funds.
BlackRock, which is partially owned by PNC Financial
Services Group Inc and Barclays Plc, also
offered an update about its plan to open a private trading
platform for bonds which was first discussed in 2010.
The system, which has not been approved by regulators yet,
is related to the firm's Aladdin risk management service which
covers $10 trillion of assets. It would let BlackRock customers
who use the risk management service trade bonds among themselves
and with BlackRock fund managers, bypassing Wall Street dealers.
The trading platform would help users reduce the cost of
buying and selling bonds if Wall Street firms cut back on their
participation in the market because of new regulations like the
Volcker rule, which limits proprietary trading, CEO Fink said.
If Wall Street steps back, as many expect, the bid/ask spreads
to trade bonds could widen, Fink explained.
If the problem does not materialize, BlackRock's new trading
platform will not be needed, he added. "If we could see a
narrowing in bid/ask spreads, we don't need the Aladdin trading
platform," Fink said.
BlackRock's profit per share increased 9 percent in the
first quarter even as net income rose less than 1 percent.
BlackRock's number of fully diluted shares outstanding declined
to 182 million from 194 million a year earlier.
Excluding the costs of some compensation plans and some
other expenses, the firm earned $3.16 per share. On that basis,
analysts on average had expected $3.04, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.