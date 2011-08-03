BlackRock's Thiel sees far less probability of US ratings downgrade

SINGAPORE Aug 3 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest money manager with $3.6 trillion in assets, sees far less probability of a downgrade of U.S. credit ratings, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

One of the scenarios BlackRock has discussed with clients -- in case there is a downgrade of U.S. credit ratings -- would be to sell lower quality credit in their portfolios, said Scott Thiel, BlackRock's deputy chief investment officer for fixed income, fundamental portfolios and head of its European and non-U.S. fixed income group.

He also said the weakening of the U.S. economy is a bigger issue than raising of the debt ceiling. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)