BlackRock's Thiel sees far less probability of US ratings downgrade

RPT-FEATURE-In French bellwether city, scandal deepens election uncertainty
* Vote in Chartres has reflected result in last four elections
SINGAPORE Aug 3 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest money manager with $3.6 trillion in assets, sees far less probability of a downgrade of U.S. credit ratings, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
One of the scenarios BlackRock has discussed with clients -- in case there is a downgrade of U.S. credit ratings -- would be to sell lower quality credit in their portfolios, said Scott Thiel, BlackRock's deputy chief investment officer for fixed income, fundamental portfolios and head of its European and non-U.S. fixed income group.
He also said the weakening of the U.S. economy is a bigger issue than raising of the debt ceiling. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
* Vote in Chartres has reflected result in last four elections
* Sierra oncology announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as a favorable tax rate boosted results.