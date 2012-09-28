版本:
BlackRock cuts stake in Unipol to 0.324 pct from 5 pct

MILAN, Sept 28 BlackRock cut its stake in Italian insurer Unipol to 0.324 percent from 5 percent following a capital increase that will see Unipol taking over loss-making peer Fondiaria-Sai, the market regulator said on Friday.

Italian stock market watchdog Consob added Norges Bank has a 2.1 percent stake in Unipol.

