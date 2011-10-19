UPDATE 4-BlackRock CEO says investors confused, fearful

* Investors 'confused, frozen,' CEO Fink says
* Inconsistent gov't actions unsettling markets
* BlackRock net withdrawals $10.2 billion in Q3
* Shares down 3.9 percent
(Adds CEO quote, background on investor fears)
Oct 19 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive
Laurence Fink offered a sour outlook for investors on
Wednesday, blaming recent market turmoil on inconsistent and
poorly planned government actions in Europe.
"Our investors are confused, our investors are asking quite
(a few) questions right now," Fink, who heads the world's
largest asset management firm, said on a conference call with
analysts.
Inconsistent government rescue efforts in Europe were
stoking some of the fears.
"With government not focused on the long term and with
governments in many cases just doing the wrong thing, we have
many clients worldwide who are confused, frozen, looking for
answers," Fink said.
Fink's comments, coming on his firm's third-quarter
earnings call, echoed the views of other top Wall Street
players. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Financial Officer
David Viniar said on Tuesday that uncertainty about government
efforts had "amplified the level of concern" among investors.
Fink was particularly critical of regulators' move to
nationalize European bank Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) just weeks after
saying it had adequate capital.
"This is just a glaring example of how government has
really unsettled the marketplace," Fink said.
If governments acted with "a sensible longer-term view,"
Fink said investors "would rush right back into the
marketplace."
The confusion, following brutal performance for equity
markets in the third quarter, was slowing investment decisions
and prompting a move to less risky assets, he said.
The shares of New York-based BlackRock, the world's largest
money manager by assets, were down 3.9 percent at $150.15 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Tuesday,
the shares had fallen 18 percent this year, compared with a 2
percent decline in the S&P 500 index .SPX.
CUSTOMER OUTFLOWS
During the third quarter, BlackRock customers withdrew a
net $10.2 billion, more than some analysts expected. That
included a single withdrawal of $9.1 billion from indexed
fixed-income accounts.
And the firm said a single fixed-income customer intends to
withdraw $36 billion so it can manage a similar indexed account
in-house. Offsetting the expected loss, BlackRock said it won
about $65 billion of new business that had not been deposited
yet.
The market turmoil did not hurt BlackRock's bottom line
much in the quarter. Third-quarter earnings totaled $595
million, or $3.23 a share, up from $551 million, or $2.83 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding a tax benefit, costs for exiting leases and some
compensation plans, the firm earned $2.83 per share. On that
basis, analysts on average expected $2.63, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fink highlighted the firm's 40.1 percent adjusted profit
margin, up from 38.4 percent a year earlier, achieved by
keeping expenses in check. While revenue increased 6.4 percent
to $2.2 billion, expenses grew 4.5 percent to $1.4 billion.
BlackRock, partially owned by PNC Financial Services Group
Inc (PNC.N) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L), benefited from its
market-leading iShares line-up of exchange-traded funds, which
took in $10.8 billion in the third quarter.
Hit by the quarter's turbulent markets, assets under
management at BlackRock totaled $3.345 trillion, down 9 percent
during the quarter and down 3 percent from a year earlier.
Fink touched on a hearing being held in Washington on
Wednesday about ETF regulation. BlackRock is urging that ETF
sponsors provide greater clarity and transparency about fund
holdings, he said.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Derek
Caney, John Wallace and Andre Grenon)