BlackRock reorganizes marketing; cuts jobs

*Layoffs seen as way to cut costs
*Reorg comes amidst push targeting retail advisers
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc is
reorganizing its marketing division, resulting in layoffs,
according to people familiar with the situation.
Job cuts have come in the retail marketing division, which
targets financial advisers, according to one person who had
received calls from eight people about the layoffs in the past
few weeks. Four of those people had been BlackRock marketers
who were let go, the person said.
It was not immediately clear if layoffs and reorganizing
were occuring in other divisions. It could not be determined
how many people in total were being let go.
Bobbie Collins, a BlackRock spokeswoman, confirmed that
there has been some reorganization and layoffs as a result of
challenging market and economic conditions.
"In particular, we are focusing resources on key
priorities, while identifying ways to streamline processes,
simplify platforms, and reduce expenses," Collins wrote in an
e-mailed statement. "This has included shifting personnel in
some instances and in some cases eliminating positions
consistent with client needs."
She declined to elaborate on what divisions were being
reorganized or how many employees were being let go.
The reorganization comes just eight months after the firm
announced it hoped to double its U.S. mutual fund business
aimed at retail investors to $600 billion by the end of 2014.
At that time, Frank Porcelli, managing director and head of
U.S. retail, told Reuters that he was increasing its staff
serving retail advisers by 15 percent.
But BlackRock, like many U.S.-based asset managers, has
been hit by net outflows due to the volatile markets.
During the third quarter, investors withdrew a net $10.2
billion, more than some analysts expected.
As of the end of the third quarter, assets under management
at BlackRock totaled $3.345 trillion, down 9 percent during the
quarter and down 3 percent from a year earlier.
"BlackRock ramped up its marketing and sales tremendously
this year, so this appears to be a bit of the hangover," said
recruiter who heard about the layoffs.
The reorganization at BlackRock shows how difficult it is
for firms with a strong institutional presence to gain traction
in the retail space, said Geoff Bobroff, a mutual fund
consultant.
"Clearly BlackRock has a retail presence with its iShares
business, but it is not the traditional retail fund family,"
Bobroff said. "That makes it harder to gain flows."