BlackRock sees big opportunities in mining equities

UPDATE 2-Statoil takes hit as cuts long-term oil price view
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
SYDNEY Oct 25 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest money manager, sees "massive opportunity" in oversold mining equities, the firm's resources investment division chief Evy Hambro told a briefing on Tuesday.
As of March 31, 2011, BlackRock's held $3.65 trillion in assets under management, according to its web site.
Investments by BlackRock in mining accounts for $35.75 billion, making it one of the world's largest single holdings in the sector. (Reporting by James Regan and Ed Davies)
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions