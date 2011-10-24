BlackRock sees big opportunities in mining equities

SYDNEY Oct 25 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest money manager, sees "massive opportunity" in oversold mining equities, the firm's resources investment division chief Evy Hambro told a briefing on Tuesday.

As of March 31, 2011, BlackRock's held $3.65 trillion in assets under management, according to its web site.

Investments by BlackRock in mining accounts for $35.75 billion, making it one of the world's largest single holdings in the sector. (Reporting by James Regan and Ed Davies)