July 21 BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc , a unit of the world's largest money manager BlackRock Inc, appointed Julian Lloyd Sinclair as non-executive director, effective immediately.

Sinclair will also serve as a member of the company's audit and management engagement committees and nomination committee, BIST said.

He is currently chief investment officer at Talisman Global Asset Management Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)