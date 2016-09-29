BlackRock to offer infrastructure funds via independent advisers

| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, will offer infrastructure funds
for the first time through independent financial advisers, it
said on Thursday.
Private infrastructure funds invest in massive projects like
renewable energy or gas pipeline projects, and split up the
proceeds among a group of investors. These funds usually require
large minimum investments that are beyond the means of most
individual buyers.
BlackRock will offer the funds through Artivest, a startup
investment platform used by registered investment advisers to
access hedge funds, infrastructure funds and other alternative
investments. Through Artivest, individuals can commit smaller
minimum amounts than required by many large financial
institutions.
Institutions such as pension funds and insurance funds buy
such alternatives to balance out portfolios heavily weighted
with stocks and bonds. But many of the alternatives require
investors to commit their cash for longer periods of time.
In July, BlackRock reported having $8 billion in total
capital for infrastructure projects.
Artivest's backers include KKR & Co, RRE Ventures,
Peter Thiel, Nyca Partners, Anthemis Group and FinTech
Collective.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)