UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
LONDON Nov 2 A former fund manager at the London division of asset manager BlackRock Inc on Wednesday pleaded guilty to insider dealing in a London court.
Mark Lyttleton was in September charged with three counts of insider dealing relating to trading in equities and a call option between October and December 2011.
A spokesman for the Financial Conduct Authority said Lyttleton had pleaded guilty to two counts. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Lyttleton worked at BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd between 2001 and 2013, according to the FCA's register of financial appointments. He was arrested on suspicion of market abuse in April 2013, according to one source familiar with the investigation.
Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager, reiterated that it had been told by the FCA that the charges related to alleged actions carried out for personal gain, while off its premises. There was no impact to any of its clients, it said.
Insider dealing is a criminal offence in the UK and is punishable by a fine and up to seven years in jail. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
