BlackRock files for currency ETFs

Aug 10 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, filed to open a line of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds to invest in foreign currencies ranging from the British Pound to the Turkish Lira.

The proposed slate of 14 funds would be actively managed and invest in a combination of short-term securities denominated in U.S. dollars and spot foreign exchange currency contracts, New York-based BlackRock's iShares unit said in the filing.

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated August 9, did not include the funds' management fees or proposed ticker symbols.

Two smaller rivals, Wisdomtree and Currencyshares, already offer currency-based ETFs.