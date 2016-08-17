BlackRock's largest mutual fund ups bet on Japan

NEW YORK Aug 17 BlackRock Inc's Global Allocation Fund has been adding to its bet on the Japanese stock market, a company note said on Wednesday, calling it one of the few markets to offer a bargain and warning that U.S. stocks may disappoint.

"During the month of July, we added to Japanese equities as we view the reappointment of Shinzo Abe's coalition combined with attractive valuations and corporate governance trends as a positive for risk assets in Japan," a note from the funds' managers said. "Looking across the broad array of asset classes globally, few are unambiguously cheap. Investors with a strong U.S. bias may become particularly disappointed."

