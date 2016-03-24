UPDATE 1-Blackrock now favors U.S. stocks, cuts outlook on Japan

(New throughout, adds details on BlackRock strategy; adds
byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 24 BlackRock Inc is
upgrading its view of U.S. stocks and cutting an earlier
recommendation to invest in Japanese stocks, according to a note
the company distributed on Thursday.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, raised its
outlook for U.S. stocks given what the company described as the
"resiliency" of the world's largest economy.
"Overall, we are optimistic and believe modest economic
growth is ahead," the note said. "Together with
stronger-than-expected inflation measures, the economy appears
to be taking global uncertainties in stride, and fears of an
approaching recession could be somewhat overblown."
In the same note, BlackRock cut an earlier recommendation
favoring Japanese stocks, saying market turbulence and a strong
yen may erode earnings of the country's exporters.
"Market volatility has surged since the Bank of Japan's
(BOJ's) announcement of negative interest rates in late January,
and a significantly stronger yen is raising downside risk to
exporter earnings," the New York-based company said in the
unsigned note.
"The financials sector is likely to come under greater
pressure should interest rates move deeper into the negative."
Last month, BlackRock strategist Russ Koesterich described
Japanese stocks as cheap and "oversold," saying a move by the
BOJ to lower rates would likely weaken the yen and strengthen
the country's stock values.
That Feb 12 call ended up being prescient. Japan's widely
watched Nikkei index rose about 13 percent since then.
Year to date, the index is off by more than 11 percent.
BlackRock also added a recommendation favoring bonds in
developed markets outside the United States given what it said
was a halt in the appreciation of the U.S. dollar.
The fund manager reduced its outlook on stocks in the United
Kingdom given uncertainty ahead of the country's June 23
referendum on whether to remain in the European Union.
BlackRock oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets globally as of
Dec. 31, 2015.
