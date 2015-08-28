BlackRock president says China-related selloff has been exaggerated

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
CAMPOS DO JORDAO, Brazil Aug 28 BlackRock president Rob Kapito said on Friday that a recent global markets correction triggered by concerns over the Chinese economy has been "exaggerated."
Speaking at an event organized by Brazil's BM&FBovespa exchange, Kapito added that Latin America's largest economy needs to do all it can to avoid losing its investment-grade credit rating. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Walter Brandimarte)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.