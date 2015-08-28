BlackRock president says China-related selloff has been exaggerated

CAMPOS DO JORDAO, Brazil Aug 28 BlackRock president Rob Kapito said on Friday that a recent global markets correction triggered by concerns over the Chinese economy has been "exaggerated."

Speaking at an event organized by Brazil's BM&FBovespa exchange, Kapito added that Latin America's largest economy needs to do all it can to avoid losing its investment-grade credit rating. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Walter Brandimarte)