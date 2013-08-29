U.S. judge tosses BlackRock iShares compensation case

Aug 28 BlackRock Inc has won the
dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it looted securities-lending
revenues from iShares exchange-traded funds investors, with a
U.S. judge ruling the plaintiffs did not have a right to bring
the case against the money manager.
The lawsuit, filed in January, claimed that the iShares
exchange-traded funds provided "grossly excessive compensation"
to BlackRock, which was hired to advise and manage the
funds.
The complaint alleged that BlackRock arranged for affiliates
of iShares to take at least 40 percent of securities lending
revenues and sought to recover what it called the "entirely
disproportionate" amount.
The plaintiffs are the Laborers' Local 265 Pension Fund of
Cincinnati and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local No. 572
Pension Fund of Nashville.
But in a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger
in Nashville, Tennessee ruled that an agency relationship like
BlackRock's is typically prohibited by the Investment Company
Act of 1940, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had
issued an exemption in this case in 2002.
As for other provisions of the federal law relied on by the
plaintiffs, Trauger said private investors don't have a right to
bring claims under them.
While the judge granted BlackRock's motion to dismiss, she
gave the plaintiffs until Sept. 17 to seek permission to file an
amended complaint.
Christine Hudacko, a spokeswoman for BlackRock, said the
firm was pleased with decision. Brian Robbins, a lawyer for the
pension funds at the law firm Robbins Arroyo, did not respond to
a request for comment.
The case is Laborers' Local 265 Pension Fund, et al v.
iShares Trust, et al., U.S. District Court, Middle District of
Tennessee, No. 13-00046.