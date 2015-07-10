BlackRock proposes reforms to address bond liquidity concerns

| July 10
July 10 BlackRock Inc is calling for a
series of reforms that both regulators and asset managers should
consider to address concerns about liquidity in the fixed income
market.
In a paper released on Friday, the world's largest asset
manager discussed how new trading protocols for fixed income
securities, revised reporting of large block trades and best
practices among asset managers among other things could address
concerns about higher costs and lower trading volume in
different fixed income sectors.
Tougher regulation in the wake of the financial crisis has
reduced the willingness of bond dealers to take on large blocks
of bonds from customers. As a result, government bonds around
the world have become harder to buy and sell, according to a
Barclays report released on Wednesday.
The release of BlackRock's paper comes as the Securities and
Exchange Commission is looking to tighten its supervision of
what procedures asset managers have in place to deal with a race
to the exits in the fixed income markets.
Meanwhile, the Financial Stability Oversight Board, which
has been looking into whether asset managers such as BlackRock
pose systemic risk, shifted gears last year in its review of the
industry, focusing more on asset management activities and
products, instead of the big firms themselves.
In its paper, BlackRock proposes creating a new trading
protocol for fixed income securities that would be closer to how
equities trade with buy and sell orders being matched up. Such a
protocol is currently being used through a joint venture between
BlackRock and MarketAxess Holdings and has seen growing
adoption, said Richie Prager, head of trading and liquidity
strategies at BlackRock, in an interview with Reuters on
Thursday.
Also, delaying the disclosure of large block trades of fixed
income securities to the end of day or lowering the minimum
threshold when they need to be disclosed could prevent market
reaction to these trades, BlackRock said in the paper. All block
trades above $5 million currently are disclosed immediately.
"Folks are currently afraid to take risk because everyone
will know it happened," Prager said.
BlackRock also suggested best practices that asset managers
can adopt, including allowing temporary borrowing for short-term
purposes and implementing mechanisms where redeeming
shareholders would pay the price for liquidity during times of
stress.
In a separate paper, BlackRock addressed concerns about
liquidity of bond exchange-traded funds, noting that a
classification system that differentiated between traditional
ETFs from exchange-traded notes and ETFs that invest in
commodities could help investors better understand the risks.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Paul Simao)