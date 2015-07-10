BlackRock proposes reforms to address bond liquidity concerns

July 10 BlackRock Inc is calling for a series of reforms that both regulators and asset managers should consider to address concerns about liquidity in the fixed income market.

In a paper released on Friday, the world's largest asset manager discussed how new trading protocols for fixed income securities, revised reporting of large block trades and best practices among asset managers among other things could address concerns about higher costs and lower trading volume in different fixed income sectors.

Tougher regulation in the wake of the financial crisis has reduced the willingness of bond dealers to take on large blocks of bonds from customers. As a result, government bonds around the world have become harder to buy and sell, according to a Barclays report released on Wednesday.

The release of BlackRock's paper comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to tighten its supervision of what procedures asset managers have in place to deal with a race to the exits in the fixed income markets.

Meanwhile, the Financial Stability Oversight Board, which has been looking into whether asset managers such as BlackRock pose systemic risk, shifted gears last year in its review of the industry, focusing more on asset management activities and products, instead of the big firms themselves.

In its paper, BlackRock proposes creating a new trading protocol for fixed income securities that would be closer to how equities trade with buy and sell orders being matched up. Such a protocol is currently being used through a joint venture between BlackRock and MarketAxess Holdings and has seen growing adoption, said Richie Prager, head of trading and liquidity strategies at BlackRock, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Also, delaying the disclosure of large block trades of fixed income securities to the end of day or lowering the minimum threshold when they need to be disclosed could prevent market reaction to these trades, BlackRock said in the paper. All block trades above $5 million currently are disclosed immediately.

"Folks are currently afraid to take risk because everyone will know it happened," Prager said.

BlackRock also suggested best practices that asset managers can adopt, including allowing temporary borrowing for short-term purposes and implementing mechanisms where redeeming shareholders would pay the price for liquidity during times of stress.

In a separate paper, BlackRock addressed concerns about liquidity of bond exchange-traded funds, noting that a classification system that differentiated between traditional ETFs from exchange-traded notes and ETFs that invest in commodities could help investors better understand the risks. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Paul Simao)