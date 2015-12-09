'Little or no' gains for US stocks, bonds in 2016 - BlackRock

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK Dec 9 Investors should expect "little or no" price gains in bonds and "muted" appreciation in U.S. stocks during 2016, according to a report released on Wednesday by BlackRock Inc's top investment strategists.
The New York-based asset manager's Investment Institute said bond gains will be limited as U.S. government debt has grown more expensive and markets prepare for Federal Reserve policymakers to raise interest rates.
Energy debt faces the possibility of "more pain" and defaults in 2016, BlackRock said. But the investment company said some corporate and emerging market debt does appear to be a better value than government bonds. That includes banks and insurers, who can add revenue as rates rise.
BlackRock's report said the company also recommends investment strategies beyond stocks and bonds, including opportunities in U.S. commercial real estate and emerging market infrastructure, the report said.
U.S. companies will have to increase earnings faster to bolster their stock prices in 2016, the report said, while Japanese and European stocks continue to benefit from aggressive central bank policy.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, manages $4.5 trillion in assets, as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.