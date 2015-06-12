BlackRock to buy Mexican fund tied to scandal-hit contractor

| MEXICO CITY, June 12
MEXICO CITY, June 12 BlackRock, the
world's largest asset manager, plans to buy a Mexican
infrastructure investment fund that financed projects for a
contractor at the center of a scandal which embroiled President
Enrique Pena Nieto.
The asset manager announced its deal to buy Infraestructura
Institucional on Friday, but gave no details.
It will pay around 1.1 billion pesos ($71 million) and keep
the fund's key senior management, said a person familiar with
the deal, who declined to be named as the terms were not public.
Two of the six projects listed in Infraestructura
Institucional's most recent quarterly filing were built by
companies owned by Juan Armando Hinojosa, the contractor who was
reported last year to be selling a luxury home to Pena Nieto's
wife and who also sold a house to Finance Minister Luis
Videgaray.
Hinojosa's companies have won hundreds of millions of
dollars' worth of public contracts during Pena Nieto's 2005-2011
governorship of the State of Mexico and his presidency, but the
government insists nothing untoward has occurred.
BlackRock's purchase of the fund would make it a partner
with Hinojosa in one of the projects, a hospital in the State of
Mexico, according to a source.
Executives from Infraestructura Institucional did not
respond to requests for comment.
"Consistent with its disciplined approach to any
transaction, BlackRock conducts extensive due diligence and we
are excited about the future of our infrastructure platform in
Mexico," BlackRock spokesman Brian Beades said.
Hinojosa could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 15.4377 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Additional reporting by Max de
Haldevang; Editing by Simon Gardner and Paul Simao)