BlackRock and First Reserve take $900 mln stake in Mexico pipeline project

MEXICO CITY, March 26 Asset manager BlackRock and U.S. private equity firm First Reserve have taken a joint stake worth around $900 million in the second phase of Mexico pipeline project Los Ramones, state-controlled oil company Pemex said on Twitter on Thursday.

Pemex said in September it would spend $2.5 billion on the second phase of the Los Ramones pipeline, which will eventually run from the U.S.-Mexico border to central Mexico to help satisfy growing demand for gas by boosting cheap imports from the United States. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
