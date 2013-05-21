版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二 15:01 BJT

Blackrock buys MGPA to create $25 bln real estate fund

LONDON May 21 Blackrock, the $4 trillion U.S. fund manager, has bought private equity real estate fund MGPA in a deal that boosts its presence in Asia and continental Europe.

The combined business will have $25 billion of property under management and the transaction is due to complete later this year. No price was announced.

The real estate fund management industry has been under pressure since the financial crash and larger funds find it easier to raise money, attract high-quality staff and benefit from the efficiencies of scale to deliver the high returns demanded by investors.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐