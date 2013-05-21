Blackrock buys MGPA to create $25 bln real estate fund

LONDON May 21 Blackrock, the $4
trillion U.S. fund manager, has bought private equity real
estate fund MGPA in a deal that boosts its presence in Asia and
continental Europe.
The combined business will have $25 billion of property
under management and the transaction is due to complete later
this year. No price was announced.
The real estate fund management industry has been under
pressure since the financial crash and larger funds find it
easier to raise money, attract high-quality staff and benefit
from the efficiencies of scale to deliver the high returns
demanded by investors.