BlackRock makes technology deal in cash management business

| June 27
June 27 BlackRock, the world's biggest
asset manager, on Tuesday said it would buy a software company
that helps businesses invest their cash, marking its second
investment in a technology firm this month.
The investment giant with oversight of $5.4 trillion in
assets will buy Denver-based Cachematrix Holdings LLC in a deal
slated to close next quarter, according to a statement by both
companies. Terms were not disclosed.
Cachematrix builds a software tool that banks can provide to
corporate treasurers managing the cash and short-term debt they
hold. Investments can be made in money-market funds provided by
BlackRock and rival money managers, such as Fidelity
Investments, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Charles Schwab
Corp.
Just last week, BlackRock said it would take a stake in
Scalable Capital, a European digital investment manager.
The deals come two months after BlackRock Chief Executive
Officer Larry Fink told Reuters he was considering up to four
small acquisitions to shore up the New York-based company's
technology and investment expertise.
Fink has placed an unusual emphasis on technology for a
company in his industry, including through the company's Aladdin
operating system for investment management, which it licenses to
rivals.
The latest deal gives BlackRock a new stable of bank clients
and pushes Aladdin further into the business of advising
companies on how to invest their cash. In a statement, BlackRock
said it plans to combine some of Cachematrix's features with
Aladdin.
On its website, Cachematrix lists Bank of America Corp
, Morgan Stanley and HSBC among its
clients and reports assisting with $200 billion of client
assets.
Banks trying to meet strict requirements intended to prevent
another financial crisis have been looking to shed deposits that
would require them to hold more capital. Businesses have been
eager to find places to put cash as ultra-easy monetary policy
has pushed yields on debt to historic lows.
BlackRock in 2015 expanded its reach in the business of
managing large institutions' cash and short-term investments
when it acquired the money-market fund business run by Bank of
America. BlackRock's cash business included nearly $400 billion
in assets at the end of March.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)