UPDATE 2-BlackRock, others in talks on money market compromise

* About 10 money fund firms meet regulators over reform
* BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard among attendees
* Federated CEO says "constructive dialogue continues"
By Jessica Toonkel and Ross Kerber
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Oct 26 Officials from BlackRock
Inc, Fidelity Investments and other mutual fund
operators are meeting Friday with U.S. regulators to discuss a
potential compromise for reform of the $2.5 trillion money
market industry.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, and Fidelity,
the largest manager of money market funds, had opposed a prior
proposal from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman
Mary Schapiro to make the funds more stable in times of
financial crisis. But renewed pressure from regulators since
Schapiro's plan died in August have stimulated another effort to
find a compromise.
The meetings are with officials from the SEC and the U.S.
Treasury Department to discuss what they see as an "industry
supported solution," BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink
said Friday in an interview on CNBC.
Regulators are concerned that fund investors may grow
panicky during a crisis, sparking a run of withdrawals from the
industry and freezing a significant source of lending across the
economy, as happened in 2008.
The industry proposal appeared to focus on giving funds the
ability to discourage withdrawals during times of crisis.
Recently, BlackRock publicly proposed a plan to charge investors
an extra fee to withdraw their money whenever a fund was under
stress, discouraging hasty departures. And the fee would go back
into the fund, encouraging others to stay put.
Schapiro's earlier efforts offered the industry two options.
Funds could abandon their fixed $1 per share net asset value and
offer a floating share price, like most other types of mutual
funds. Or, they would have to maintain capital against losses
while forbidding full withdrawals by customers during a crisis.
The new industry plan does not include a floating share
price or capital buffers, according to a person involved in the
process who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks
are still private.
COSTLY FIGHT
The industry considered the earlier proposals as too
expensive and likely to drive away investors, money fund analyst
Peter Crane, who runs the cranedata.com website, said.
Still, companies would prefer to settle the dispute rather
than have the debate drag on and annoy fund investors. "It's
like settling a lawsuit," he said. "You're probably going to
win, but it's going to be a costly fight."
Representatives from most of the 10 largest money fund
managers attended the talks on Friday, reflecting a broader
group of top firms than in similar meetings held in May, the
person involved in the process said. In May, BlackRock, Vanguard
Group and others sought a compromise, but Fidelity did not
participate in those efforts.
Vanguard also attended Friday's talks. "Vanguard has been
very engaged in the industry's discussions regarding additional
money fund reform," spokesman John Woerth said.
The fund industry's primary trade group in Washington, the
Investment Company Institute, said current talks should expand
on reforms the SEC passed in 2010 with industry backing which
tightened credit standards for fund investments, the group said.
"ICI and the fund industry are engaging directly with the
Securities and Exchange Commission in a united effort to
constructively build on the success of the 2010 reforms," the
ICI said in a statement.
Fidelity spokesman Vin Loporchio confirmed that Fidelity
representatives were attending Friday's talks. He declined to
comment on details of the meetings.
The SEC declined to comment and calls to the Treasury
Department were not immediately returned. A spokeswoman for
JPMorgan Chase, the second-largest U.S. money fund
manager, declined to comment.
CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE
Regulators started looking at money market funds in
September 2008 after the Reserve Primary Fund, one of the
largest money funds at the time, suffered losses on Lehman
Brothers debt and could not maintain its $1 per share net asset
value, an event known as "breaking the buck."
The event ignited a run of withdrawals from investors across
the industry, forcing the government to step in and back the
funds.
In August, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the
federal multi-agency regulator established by the Dodd-Frank
reform act to oversee financial risk, took up money market
reform after Schapiro said she did not have enough backing from
her fellow SEC commissioners to advance her proposed reforms.
A letter from Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner last month
offering potential reforms stimulated further talks, according
to Christopher Donahue, chief executive of Federated Investors
, the third-largest manager of U.S. money funds.
"Constructive dialogue continues," he said on Friday on a call
with analysts.
The company declined to comment on whether it attended
Friday's meeting.
Several money market fund providers said they were unhappy
that news of the meeting was made public. The leak is
"counterproductive" to the negotiations, according to one
executive at a money market fund firm who requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the discussions.
Under its recent public proposal, BlackRock said money
market funds, which typically have 30 percent of their holdings
in assets that can be converted to cash within five days, would
be frozen if liquidity fell to 7.5 percent.
At that time, investors wanting to pull money out of the
funds would have to pay a fee that would go back into the fund,
according to a September paper published by BlackRock outlining
the proposal.
News of the meeting was first reported by Bloomberg.