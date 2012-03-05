Floating price won't destroy money funds-BlackRock

March 5 The $2.7 trillion U.S. money
market mutual fund industry could survive in a smaller form if
regulators insist on floating share prices, a senior BlackRock
Inc official said.
"We think there will be some shrinkage, but we don't think
it would eliminate the product," Barbara Novick, vice chairman
of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, told Bloomberg
News in an interview on Friday.
The statement comes as regulators are considering several
proposals to reform money market funds, which needed government
backing during the recent credit crisis. Such backing can no
longer be offered.
Under one plan, money market funds would give up their fixed
price of $1 per share, and share prices would vary like those of
other types of mutual funds. Under another proposal, the $1
share price would remain but the funds would have to set aside
capital to cover losses, and investors would not be permitted to
withdraw all their money at once.
Some of BlackRock's money market competitors, including
Federated Investors Inc and Fidelity Investments, have
argued that eliminating the $1 fixed share price would destroy
the industry. Federated has threatened to go to court to block
such proposals.