版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 22日 星期六 00:24 BJT

BlackRock owns 5.75 pct of Monte dei Paschi

MILAN, March 21 BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, has acquired 5.748 percent of Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, emerging as one of the likely buyers of the stake sold by the bank's largest shareholder.

According to a filing on Friday by market watchdog Consob, BlackRock's stake in the Tuscan bank exceeded the 5 percent threshold on March 18, the same day the Monte dei Paschi foundation sold 12 percent on the market. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐