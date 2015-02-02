MOVES-BlackRock names Christopher Hall Asia equities team MD

Feb 2 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, appointed Christopher Hall as managing director for its Asia Fundamental Equities team.

Hall will have research responsibilities across the Asia Pacific region as a senior portfolio manager and will report to Andrew Swan, head of Asian Equities.

Hall, who will take up the role with immediate effect, joins from Argo Investments Ltd, where he was senior investment officer since 2010. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)