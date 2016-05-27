MOVES-BlackRock moving longtime ETF sales executive to stock-picking business

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 26 Daniel Gamba, a senior iShares
executive who helped broaden the market for exchange-traded
funds at parent company BlackRock Inc, is to move to the
stock picking side of the business, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
Gamba, a more than 15 year veteran at the company, will
become global head of active equity product strategy, according
to the memo. Active equity is the BlackRock business with
portfolio managers who pick stocks.
The move comes days after the world's largest asset manager
announced that it recruited Mark Wiseman, the head of Canada's
biggest public pension fund. Wiseman will oversee the
stock-picking team's operations when he joins in September as
head of BlackRock's Global Active Equity business.
The team includes some 350 portfolio managers and other
staff responsible for $275 billion in investments. New
York-based BlackRock managed $4.7 trillion on March 31.
Its leaders face the challenge of reinvigorating the
stock-picking business, including the potential growth of ETFs
that do not simply copy market indexes.
Index-based ETFs sold by BlackRock's iShares unit have been
a booming business for the company, and an estimated third of
the $2 trillion in U.S. ETF assets come from institutions.
Gamba is credited with expanding demand for ETFs among
BlackRock's rival asset managers, pensions and other large
groups.
Two institutional sales deputies, Hilary Corman and Ravi
Goutam, will take over as interim co-leaders of the iShares
institutional business, the memo said.
Markets and a trend toward low-cost passive investing have
conspired to make the business of managing and selling actively
managed stock funds a zero-sum game. BlackRock's relative
investment performance slipped last quarter, according to its
own metrics.
In a bid to boost its performance, BlackRock has scoured the
industry for top managers and invested in technology, as well as
what it calls a "scientific" active equity business, which mines
reams of data for insight on which stocks to pick.
During a reshuffling announced in January, BlackRock
combined the previously separate scientific and a more
traditional "fundamental" team after the departures of their two
prior leaders.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrew Hay)