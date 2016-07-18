版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 20:40 BJT

MOVES-Dominik Rohe takes charge as country head of BlackRock Australia

July 18 Asset manager BlackRock Inc said Dominik Rohe took charge as country head of Australia in Sydney on Monday.

Rohe, succeeding Justin Arter, joined the firm's global operating and Asia Pacific executive committees.

Rohe has been serving BlackRock in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Latin America for more than 10 years.

He was most recently the head of institutional and wealth lines of business in the Latin America & Iberia region. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐