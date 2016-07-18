MOVES-Dominik Rohe takes charge as country head of BlackRock Australia

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Asset manager BlackRock Inc said Dominik Rohe took charge as country head of Australia in Sydney on Monday.
Rohe, succeeding Justin Arter, joined the firm's global operating and Asia Pacific executive committees.
Rohe has been serving BlackRock in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Latin America for more than 10 years.
He was most recently the head of institutional and wealth lines of business in the Latin America & Iberia region. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
