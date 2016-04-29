UPDATE 1-BlackRock bank loan fund manager stepping down -memo

(Adds details on Hart and another recent portfolio manager
departure)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, April 28 A BlackRock Inc
managing director and portfolio manager has relinquished his
role leading several debt funds to "pursue other interests,"
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Leland Hart, who has been with the company for seven years
and has headed the company's bank loans team, will no longer
oversee funds including the nearly $3 billion BlackRock Floating
Rate Income Fund.
Hart will maintain an advisory role with the company's
infrastructure debt team "in the months ahead," according to the
memo provided by the company. He joined BlackRock after the
company's acquisition of his previous employer, R3 Capital
Partners.
Hart's departure from the funds comes at the same time as an
earlier-announced exit by Paul Ebner, a director who was part of
a different team that uses quantitative analysis to select
stocks, according to a statement. Ebner's last day is Friday.
Hart managed $10.8 billion in money and accounts at
BlackRock as of last year, while Ebner oversaw $2.2 billion,
according to earlier disclosures BlackRock made with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We are grateful for all he has done for the firm and our
clients and wish him our best," said the memo discussing the
succession plan for Hart, which was signed by BlackRock's Global
Head of Fundamental Credit Jim Keenan.
Institutional shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund
are up 2.6 percent this year, through Wednesday, behind the 3.1
percent average of its peers, according to Lipper. Over five
years, the fund ranks in the 13th percentile among its peers.
New York-based BlackRock managed $4.7 trillion in assets as
of March 31.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr and Tom
Brown)