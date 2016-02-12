BlackRock's Obsidian fund has worst Jan in 20 yrs, Feb looks better

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
Feb 12 BlackRock Inc's $1.9 billion Obsidian hedge fund recorded losses in January, suffering its worst start to the year in its nearly 20-year history, but the fund was narrowing those losses so far in February.
Through Jan. 31, the fund posted a negative 4 percent return, according to an estimate the hedge fund provided to investors, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
The credit-and-rates focused fund, led by Stuart Spodek, has narrowed the January losses, showing a negative 1.5 percent year-to-date return through Feb. 5, according to HSBC data. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
