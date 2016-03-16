BlackRock's Obsidian fund extends losses this year

March 16 BlackRock Inc's $1.9 billion Obsidian hedge fund posted a negative 7.5 percent year-to-date return through March 4, HSBC data showed.

The fund was down 4 percent in January, according to an estimate the hedge fund had provided to investors, suffering its worst start to the year in its nearly 20-year history.

The fund, which is led by Stuart Spodek, fell 0.14 percent in 2015.

BlackRock was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)