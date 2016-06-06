UPDATE 2-BlackRock's $2.5 bln sale - a sign of life for Singapore's office market

* BlackRock says deal may be turning point for Singapore
market
* Others less optimistic as new supply due to hit market
* Follows two other recent Singapore office building deals
SINGAPORE, June 6 BlackRock Inc said it
would sell a 43-storey Singapore office tower for $2.5 billion -
one of at least three office building deals in the last two
months for a market gripped by worries about oversupply and
rising vacancies.
The sale to Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth
fund, is Singapore's largest office transaction. It is also the
largest single-tower real estate deal in Asia-Pacific, according
to BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.
The selling price of S$2,700 ($1,980) per square foot for
Asia Square Tower 1 in the city-state's financial district, has
only been outdone by deals in London and Hong Kong, according to
property consultant JLL, which was one of BlackRock's advisers
on the transaction.
The U.S. firm said the deal could mark a turning point for
Singapore real estate and that gloomy views about the market
were likely overdone.
"Singapore as a home for capital is always very well
regarded in the region," said John Saunders, head of Asia
Pacific for BlackRock Real Estate.
"So for those folks who have dry powder and are looking to
invest, frankly ourselves included, I think a lot of people are
looking at Singapore and saying this could be an interesting
environment," he added.
But others were less optimistic, saying the BlackRock deal
should be regarded as an exception at a time when vacancy rates
for Singapore's office property sector are near their highest
level in almost a decade and a raft of new supply was about to
hit the market.
"This is not a deal that triggers more deals, because of the
supply and demand situation," said Nicholas Mak, executive
director at SLP International Property Consultants.
He said developers were set to add 4 million square feet of
office space in Singapore this year - equivalent to about 5
percent of the current market - which will be followed by
another 1.4 million next year.
Media reports have said that BlackRock had been seeking S$4
billion for the building instead of S$3.4 billion it gained.
BlackRock said it was happy with the price but declined comment
further on financial terms.
On a per square foot basis, similar valuations were gained
in a 2014 Singapore deal, according to consultancy firm Cushman
& Wakefield.
The BlackRock deal follows two smaller ones - Singapore's
Capitaland Commercial Trust's plan to buy the
remaining 60 percent of an office building it did not own and an
offer by Singapore-listed MYP Ltd to buy the Straits
Trading Building for S$560 million last week.
Asia Square Tower 1 has over 1.25 million square feet of net
lettable area and Citigroup Inc as its anchor tenant,
BlackRock and Qatar Investment Authority said in a joint
statement.
BlackRock owns a second tower in the Asia Square development
but first wants to complete renting out the building, which is
currently close to 90 percent leased, before reviewing a sale.
Qatar Investment Authority is one of the most active
sovereign investors in the world. While it has focused on
investments in Europe, it has recently sought to diversify its
portfolio with investments in Asia.
($1 = 1.3613 Singapore dollars)
