BlackRock agrees to sell Singapore office tower to Qatar fund for $2.5 bln

SINGAPORE, June 6 BlackRock Inc has
agreed to sell a 43-storey office building in Singapore to Qatar
Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund, for S$3.4 billion
($2.45 billion), in what the U.S. firm said was the largest-ever
single-tower real estate deal in the Asia-Pacific region.
Asia Square Tower 1, located in the city-state's financial
district, has over 1.25 million square feet of net lettable area
and has Citigroup Inc as its anchor tenant, BlackRock and
Qatar Investment Authority said in a joint statement.
BlackRock also owns a second tower in the Asia Square
development.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)