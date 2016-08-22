BlackRock upgrades outlook for emerging market stocks

NEW YORK Aug 22 BlackRock Inc said on
Monday it is upgrading its view on emerging market stocks,
saying the equities will thrive as central banks keep interest
rates low.
"The 'lower-for-longer' rate outlook reduces the risk of a
sharply rising U.S. dollar," increases the likelihood of rate
cuts in emerging markets and makes assets in those markets
relatively attractive, according to a note by Richard Turnill,
global chief investment strategist for the world's largest asset
manager.
He said BlackRock prefers "countries showing economic
improvements or having clear reform catalysts," citing India and
countries in Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Paul Simao)