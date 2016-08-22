UPDATE 1-BlackRock upgrades outlook for emerging market stocks

(Adds context on BlackRock's change, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Aug 22 BlackRock Inc said on
Monday it is upgrading its view on emerging market stocks,
adding that the equities will continue thriving as central banks
keep interest rates low.
Rates globally remaining "lower for longer" keeps the risk
of the U.S. dollar rising slim, while increasing the likelihood
of more rate cuts by emerging market central banks, Richard
Turnill, global chief investment strategist for the world's
largest asset manager, said in a note.
That combination makes assets in emerging markets relatively
attractive, he said.
Meanwhile, investors have been pumping billions into funds
tracking that market. Emerging-market stock funds in the United
States took in $2.7 billion in the weekly period through Aug.
17, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data, their seventh
straight week reeling in cash.
"We see room for further inflows," said Turnill.
BlackRock had been reluctant to raise its forecast on stocks
in countries such as China and India, keeping its view "neutral"
on the market for the better part of this year even as it said
pressures were easing on developing countries.
But Monday's note upgraded emerging market stocks to
"overweight." That shows that BlackRock expects the equities to
do well, in U.S. dollar terms, over the next three months.
Turnill said BlackRock prefers investments in "countries
showing economic improvements or having clear reform catalysts,"
citing India and the "ASEAN" grouping of countries in Southeast
Asia.
New York-based BlackRock has already been "overweight"
emerging-market debt since July.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Paul Simao and
Jonathan Oatis)