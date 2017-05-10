UPDATE 1-Glass Lewis says BlackRock CEO's pay, performance misaligned

(Adds details on BlackRock performance, Glass Lewis report)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK May 9 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis
recommended on Tuesday that BlackRock Inc shareholders
"express their concern" regarding the world's largest asset
manager's pay of its top executives, including CEO Larry Fink.
Fink made $25.5 million in 2016, based on a calculation of
his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
guidelines, according to a filing last month.
That figure represented a 1 percent cut from the year before
but remains one of the richest public company CEO pay packages
in finance.
BlackRock did not immediately respond to a request for
comment outside normal business hours.
The company had outlined its compensation practices in a
27-page section of its proxy documents last month. Among other
things, it said Fink's leadership helped BlackRock attract $202
billion in new cash from clients last year with a growth rate
above peers. He also reduced BlackRock's own costs, including
cutting some jobs, as investors moved to lower-fee funds, it
said.
BlackRock's stock rose 11.8 percent in price terms and
returned 14.6 percent last year, compared with a 2.1 percent
decline in price terms for its global peers measured by Thomson
Reuters.
Fink is sought by political figures and corporate CEOs for
his views on the markets, and is listed among "The World's Best
CEOs" by the newspaper Barron's.
As an asset manager with $5.4 trillion under management,
BlackRock is a top shareholder in many of the world's largest
companies and wields power voting on their corporate governance
and compensation practices.
Now it faces questions on its own practices ahead of its
annual shareholder meeting on May 25 where the advisory group
has recommended a vote against a non-binding proposal on the
company's executive compensation.
Fink was paid "significantly more" than a peer median, Glass
Lewis said, but "performed moderately worse", citing figures
such as the company's earnings per share growth.
"The company has been deficient in aligning pay with
performance," Glass Lewis said in the report, which recommended
electing the company's full slate of board members, including
Fink, its chairman and one of its founders.
