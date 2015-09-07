BlackRock's buyout arm sees opportunities in China real estate

HONG KONG, Sept 7 The private equity arm of
BlackRock Inc is ready to increase its exposure to
Chinese commercial real estate as it sees good entry points
following recent weakness in the economy and credit environment,
an executive of the U.S. money manager said on Monday.
John Saunders, Head of Asia-Pacific Real Estate at
BlackRock, told Reuters the fund would target mass-affluent
shopping malls and Grade A and B offices in China's first-tier
and selective second-tier cities.
"We see the current malaise as a good entry point that we
believe will throw up some good opportunities," Saunders said in
an interview at his office in Hong Kong's central business
district.
BlackRock, which is the world's biggest asset manager,
oversees about $8 billion in property investments in Asia.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Denny Thomas; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)