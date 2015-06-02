BlackRock's Fink predicts Fed to raise rates in September

June 2 BlackRock Inc's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink believes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September, he told attendees of Deutsche Bank's Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Fink also said that he is bullish on European equities for the next 12 months, and said he believes that U.S. equities will be positive for 2015, although investors should not expect the same kinds of returns they have seen in past years. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chris Reese)