UPDATE 2-BlackRock planning to cut 400 jobs -source

(Adds background on job cuts at asset management companies)
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Ramkumar Iyer
March 30 Global asset manager BlackRock Inc
is planning to cut about 400 jobs, or 3 percent of its
workforce, as it redirects resources to growth areas, a person
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The company is planning to tell employees of the staff
reductions in the coming weeks, said the source, who was not
authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested
anonymity.
The person said the company was still hiring and expected
to end 2016 with more employees than it has now.
A BlackRock spokesman declined comment.
The New York-based company employed about 13,000 people
globally as of Dec. 31. BlackRock hired about 800 people in
2015.
The company laid off about 300 employees in 2013 as part of
a reorganization to focus more on growth through new clients
rather than through large acquisitions. (reut.rs/1RyIrPY)
Volatile markets over the past year have made business
difficult for money management firms.
Of the top 10 U.S. companies by mutual fund and
exchange-traded fund assets, all but one - Vanguard Group Inc -
saw those assets decline over the one-year period through
February, according to Lipper, a fund data company. Industry
analysts said several such companies had moved to cut staff.
BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said in January that
while financial markets may get worse before they get better,
his company's decisions to invest, rather than cut costs, helped
it attract money in a turbulent market.
BlackRock reported a lower-than-expected profit for the
fourth quarter as costs rose 5 percent because of higher
headcount, performance fees and other expenses.
The workforce reductions were first reported by Bloomberg
earlier on Wednesday.
BlackRock, whose stock rose less than 1 percent on Wednesday
to $341.37, managed more than $4.6 trillion in assets as of Dec.
31.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Peter Cooney)