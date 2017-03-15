Blackrock says roll-back of regulation currently a bad idea

FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money
manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation
of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.
"Rolling back regulation at this point with this much
liquidity in the system strikes me as a very bad idea,"
Blackrock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand told a conference on
Wednesday. "We learned that lesson in 2004."
He added, however, that there was room for a re-calibration
of some aspects of the existing regulation.
U.S. President Donald Trump last week promised in a meeting
with bankers to strip away some of the existing financial
regulation.
Jacob Frenkel, Chairman of JP Morgan Chase International
, told the same conference that deregulation should be
handled carefully.
"It would be great mistake to throw out the baby with the
water tub," he said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)